Police Will Not Announce New Partygate Fines Before May 5 Local Elections

The public might not find out before the local elections if Boris Johnson has been fined again for breaking lockdown rules, the Metropolitan Police has revealed.

The prime minister has already paid one fixed-penalty notice (FPN) for attending his own birthday party in the Cabinet Room of No.10 on June 2020.

Police have been looking into 12 events in total, including multiple gatherings attended by Johnson.

Scotland Yard has so far issued 50 FPNs in the course of its partygate inquiry.

On May 5 people across the country will go to the polls in the local elections.

A Met spokesperson said on Thursday: “Whilst the investigation will continue during the pre-election period, due to the restrictions around communicating before the May local elections, we will not provide further updates until after May 5.”

In the run-up to elections, a period known as purdah, the government is expected not to make big announcements that could give it an electoral advantage.

But it is not usually seen to apply to police inquiries. It means while fines may still be issued, the Met will not make any announcements.

Previously the Met made public that fines had been issued, although it did not name who had been given them.

The announcement that Johnson and Rishi Sunak had been given FPNs came from No.10 not the police.

Downing Street has pledged to reveal if the PM is fined for a second time and any decision to do so would be up to them.