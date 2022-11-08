Police Probe After Faeces Left In Box For Tory MP Siobhan Baillie

Siobhan Baillie and the parcel sent to her office UK Parliament / Siobhan Baillie

Police have launched an investigation after a box of poo was addressed to a Tory MP and left outside her office.

The box was found outside Siobhan Baillie’s constituency office, in Stroud, on Wednesday at 1.30pm.

Inside a message was scrawled: “If you won’t clean your own sh*t...why should I?”

In the other half of the container the person had drawn an arrow to the excrement with the comment: “Our government.”

Baillie said that it was “the latest in many attempts to intimidate and harass herself and staff”.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said they were “taking the incident of harassment seriously”.

“We are investigating an allegation of harassment after an offensive item was left outside Ms Baillie’s constituency office,” the force told the BBC.

Baillie condemned the “nastiness” and added: “There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box.

“Because of the nastiness we face, many decent people are thinking twice about standing for public office.”

Baillie, who has been MP for Stroud since 2019, was previously bombarded with online abuse after having a baby.