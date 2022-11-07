Rishi Sunak Has 'Zero Tolerance' Of Bullying Despite Appointing Gavin Williamson, Says No.10

Rob Pinney via Getty Images

Rishi Suank has full confidence in Gavin Williamson and has a zero tolerance approach to bullying, Downing Street has said.

Williamson, a close ally of the prime minister, is under investigation for sending threatening and abusive texts to former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Asked on Monday if Sunak had full confidence in Williamson, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: “Yes.”

The spokesperson also said that “yes” the PM had a “zero tolerance” approach to bullying in his government.

Former Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry told Sunak on the day he took office that Morton had lodged a formal complaint with the party.

In them, Williamson angrily accused her of seeking to “punish” MPs like him who were out of favour with Liz Truss by excluding them from the Queen’s funeral.

The exchange of texts, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”

In an interview with The Sun, Sunak said the messages were “not acceptable or right”.

“It was a difficult time for our party at the time, but regardless, people always should be treated with respect,” he said. “I am glad Gavin has expressed regret.”

Earlier today, Grant Shapps, the business secretary, said the messages were “not the right thing to do”.

Williamson played a behind the scenes role in Sunak’s bid to become party leader.