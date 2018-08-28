PA Wire/PA Images Janbaz Tarin, 21, who is being is being sought over the killings of his former partner, Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother, Khaola Saleem, 49, in Northdown Road, Solihull on Monday.

Police have searched a number of homes as they hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a mother-and-daughter in Solihull.

Janbaz Tarin, 21, is the ex-boyfriend of Raneem Oudeh, who was stabbed to death with her mum, Khaola Saleem, in the early hours of Monday.

Police were called to Northdown Road, Solihull, just after 12.30am and discovered the women, aged 22 and 49, with serious stab wounds.

Emergency services tried in vain to save the pair, both believed to have been born in Syria, and they were confirmed dead at the scene outside Saleem’s house.

Officers from across West Midlands Police have been following a number of lines of enquiry to trace Tarin today but he has not yet been arrested.

Police said they raided a property on Evelyn Road, Sparkbrook, at 8pm on Monday night in an unsuccessful bid to find him.

The case has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as the force said it had “previous contact” with the victims’ family.

The victim’s heartbroken family paid tribute and asked for privacy.

In a statement released by West Midlands Police, the family said: “Our family is devastated with the loss of our loved ones.

“We would like to give thanks for all the love and support we have received. We kindly request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, yesterday said: “We’ve been working flat out to apprehend Tarin since the early hours of this morning, following up a number of lines of enquiry.

“As we have so far not been able to locate Tarin, I’m now asking for the public’s help in tracing him.

“If anyone knows where he is or thinks they may have seen him, I’d urge them to ring 999 immediately.

“If there’s anyone out there who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty, they need to be aware that they are committing an offence and will be prosecuted.

“My message to Tarin would be that it’s vitally important that we get to speak to you as soon as possible, so please do the right thing and let us know where you are.”

Chief Superintendent Bas Javid, Solihull policing commander, said: “Tragedies like this are incredibly rare, but that does not do anything to diminish the awful nature of what has happened in Solihull today.

“I’m sure the thoughts of everyone in the borough and beyond will be with the family and friends of Raneem and Khaola.

“We’ll support them through the difficult times ahead, and will continue to work with the community to provide reassurance and support wherever it’s needed,” he said.

Police conducted door-to-door calls in Solihull after the desperate search for the suspect began on Monday morning.

Anyone who sees Tarin has been asked not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately.