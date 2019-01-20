Police Talk To Prince Philip About Not Wearing a Seatbelt

Police have spoken to the Duke of Edinburgh after he was pictured driving a new Land Rover without a seatbelt just 48 hours after his crash with a car carrying two women and a baby.
Norfolk Police are reported to have given “suitable words of advice” to Prince Philip after images were published showing him back behind the wheel of a replacement Freelander on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.
The 97-year-old passed a police eyesight test on Saturday morning as the investigation into Thursday’s crash continues, with police saying “any appropriate action” will be taken if necessary.
His apparent ticking off has angered people on social media who believe he has been given special treatment because of his royal position.
Meanwhile, a mother-of-two who was injured in the dramatic car crash has claimed no one from the Royal Family has contacted her to offer an apology.
Emma Fairweather, 46, broke her wrist when the Kia she was travelling in hit a Land Rover being driven by the Queen’s consort near Sandringham.
Her friend suffered cuts to the knee and the nine-month-old baby boy was unharmed say police.
Although a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Prince Philip exchanged “well-wishes” with the injured women following the collision, Fairweather told the Sunday Mirror this was not the case.
She told the paper: “I still haven’t had any contact from the Royal household.
“Maybe he should prioritise that over test driving his new car.”
Fairweather has questioned whether the duke should continue driving, and added: “It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he’s sorry at all.”
The duke reportedly said “I’m such a fool” as he was pulled from his wrecked Freelander on Thursday after it flipped on its side from the impact in the crash in Norfolk.
The crash happened as Philip’s Freelander pulled out of a side road on to a stretch of the A149 which was earmarked by the local authority for possible safety measures.
At a meeting, coincidentally scheduled for Friday, Norfolk County Council approved plans to lower the speed limit on the road from 60mph to 50mph, backed by speed cameras.
A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the force was aware of the photographs taken on Saturday showing the driver not wearing a seatbelt and said that “suitable words of advice have been given to the driver”.
She said: “This is in line with our standard response when being made aware of such images showing this type of offence.”
Buckingham Palace has not commented on the images.