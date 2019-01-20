Police Talk To Prince Philip About Not Wearing a Seatbelt

Police have spoken to the Duke of Edinburgh after he was pictured driving a new Land Rover without a seatbelt just 48 hours after his crash with a car carrying two women and a baby.

Norfolk Police are reported to have given “suitable words of advice” to Prince Philip after images were published showing him back behind the wheel of a replacement Freelander on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

The 97-year-old passed a police eyesight test on Saturday morning as the investigation into Thursday’s crash continues, with police saying “any appropriate action” will be taken if necessary.

His apparent ticking off has angered people on social media who believe he has been given special treatment because of his royal position.