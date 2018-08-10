Why 'Pony Painting Parties' Are The Latest Trend To Be Targeted By Animal Rights Activists

My Happy Equine ﻿Health workers have found working with horses can help people with anxiety

“Pony painting” parties, which see children decorate horses with edible colouring, are the latest trend to be targeted by animal rights activists.

Sophie Tomlinson, from Manchester, launched a petition on August 6 calling for an end to the “disturbing” craze, and within four days it had received more than 18,000 signatures.

The campaigner said she decided to take action after a friend shared photos of the pony parties on Facebook.

The original post read: “It teaches us to objectify and use. It teaches us that if human animals are being made to feel happy, we can disregard the non-human animals. It’s disgusting, disrespectful and unjust.”

The post was shared more than a thousand times, and has almost two thousand comments.

The animal rights group PETA UK said parents needed to be reminded that ponies and horses “aren’t party props”, and said they were part of a “distrubing trend popping up all over the UK”.

But Michelle Inch, CEO of Equidivine, a company that sells grooming products for horses and who says she invented the paints seven years ago, said: “They’re made of salt and corn-starch, there’s nothing in them that wouldn’t be in horse food.”

“In all my years I’ve never had one allergic reaction from a horse.”

Meanwhile campaigners are claiming the practice is stressful for the horse and encourages children to treat animals as toys. Many of the comments posted on Facebook about pony painting were in favour of stopping the practice.

Lorraine Fell said: “Why would you do that? I’d have never let my daughter do that when she was little.

“No wonder there’s so much cruelty. This is teaching children how not to respect other animals, but to do with them as you please. No matter how frivolous or cruel.”