Poor Students Lag Two Years Behind Wealthy Classmates By The Time They Sit Their GCSEs

Poor students in some parts of the UK lag two years behind their peers by the time their sit their GCSEs, according to a new report.

According to the Education Policy Institute (EPI), class disadvantage has become “firmly entrenched” in some regions of the UK and attempts to close the gap have “slowed significantly”.

The EPI on Wednesday published its annual report on the state of education in England which showed, “overall, there is little change in the gap in school attainment between disadvantaged pupils and their peers” and that with the most “persistently disadvantaged” pupils, there has been no narrowing at all in six years.

Jo Hutchinson, director of social mobility and vulnerable learners at the EPI, said the findings were of “great concern” as more vulnerable students are ″particularly reliant on access to support services – and will be disproportionately affected by the growing financial pressures in our schools”.

The institute said poor pupils in several areas of the north east are trailing their peers by as much as two years by the time they reach the end of secondary school.

This includes: Northumberland (26.1 months), Sunderland (23.6 months), Hartlepool (24.1 months), Redcar and Cleveland (23.4 months) and Kingston upon Hull (23 months).

The picture isn’t much better in the east of England, with poorer pupils in Norfolk lagging 23.5 months behind, Lincolnshire 23.3 months and Northamptonshire 22.1 months.

In parts of the south, such as the Isle of Wight, Luton, Greenwich and Dorset, the gap has worsened since 2012, as well as in parts of the Midlands, including Derby and Telford and Wrekin, the report notes.

But the London boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Islington and Hackney – areas with large proportions of persistently disadvantaged pupils – all bucked the trend, with students performing just as well as areas with very few poor pupils, such as Surrey and West Sussex.