Baby name trends don’t change as quickly as you may think, as the most popular girls’ and boys’ names in England and Wales according to the latest official data, were also pretty popular in the 1990s. Olivia and Oliver - the number one names in the UK in 2016 - were both in the top 25 names in the 1990s (number 24 and 23 respectively), and have been rising in popularity ever since.

Other names popular in the 90s, such as Jessica, Emily, Jack and Thomas, are still being widely used by parents today.

Do you want to choose a nostalgic name for your little one? We’ve listed the 25 most popular girls’ and boys’ names from 1994 below, and compared them to the latest official list of the most popular names in 2016, according to the Office For National Statistics.