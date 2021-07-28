These Were The Most Popular US Baby Names In 2020

When the Social Security Administration released its list of most popular baby names of 2020, the agency also shared the state-by-state breakdown.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular name for girls in the country – Olivia – also dominated on the state level, taking the top spot in 29 states and Washington, D.C. However, Emma (the second most popular name) was the top pick in only two states, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Ava (in at number 3) proved to be a regional favourite in the South, winning out in five states – Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. Charlotte was the fourth most popular name nationally but the top pick in eight states.