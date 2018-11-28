Popular British Radio Presenter Gavin Ford ‘Murdered In Lebanon’

A British radio presenter who had been living in Lebanon for a number of years has been found dead in his apartment in a mountain town near Beirut after being apparently murdered, Lebanese officials said.

Gavin Ford’s death led to an outpouring of shock and sadness on social media by people who followed his popular morning programme on Lebanon’s Radio One station.

The 53-year-old had worked for the station since the 1990s, gaining a large number of fans in Lebanon.