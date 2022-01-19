22 Holiday Destinations We're All Seriously Lusting After In 2022

January is a time for wanderlust, and this year, we’re dreaming of holidays we might actually get to go on. So it’s a great time for Tripadvisor to have announced its Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations awards.
These annual awards are based on the quality and quantity of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings for accommodations, restaurants, and things to do in destinations worldwide between November 1 2020 and October 31 2021 – a period when, to be fair, many of us weren’t able to travel at all.
But with fingers crossed that Omicron may soon pass its peak, and travel restrictions and testing easing up a bit, perhaps we can allow ourselves a little travel inspo and holiday planning during these wintry weeks.
Dubai has been named most popular destination in the world overall in this year’s awards – which might that have something to do with all those influencers who seem to live there year round!
However, here at HuffPost UK, we’re more interested in the “trending” category of destinations that are on the up (and up).
Scanning through the top trending destinations that Tripadvisor users are searching for, it’s clear everyone is lusting after that holy trio of sun, sea and sand – with destinations in Spain, Egypt, Greece, Mexico and Croatia all featuring more than once on the list.
There are three Caribbean islands on there too – Aruba, Dominican Republic and St Martin/St Maarten – as well as two destinations in Tanzania. Clearly, beach holidays rather than city breaks are a top priority for people in 2022.
Even if you’re not yet contemplating a trip abroad just yet, a staycation might be in order.
For those eyeing a city break, London has been crowned top European destination and second in the world in Tripadvisor’s ‘popular’ and ‘city lovers’ categories, and second in the world and Europe for ‘food lovers’. Edinburgh is also the seventh most popular destination in Europe, and 12th in the world.
If you’re more of an active type, the New Forest and Snowdonia are ranked one and two in Europe and 10th and 11th in the world respectively for ‘outdoor enthusiasts’, the category that awards national parks around the world.
Here is the list of the top trending destinations worldwide, with more details to be found on Tripadvisor. You’re about to see a LOT of pretty beach pics!