22 Holiday Destinations We're All Seriously Lusting After In 2022

Jose A. Bernat Bacete via Getty Images Majorca tops the list of trending holiday destinations for 2022.

January is a time for wanderlust, and this year, we’re dreaming of holidays we might actually get to go on. So it’s a great time for Tripadvisor to have announced its Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations awards.

These annual awards are based on the quality and quantity of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings for accommodations, restaurants, and things to do in destinations worldwide between November 1 2020 and October 31 2021 – a period when, to be fair, many of us weren’t able to travel at all.

But with fingers crossed that Omicron may soon pass its peak, and travel restrictions and testing easing up a bit, perhaps we can allow ourselves a little travel inspo and holiday planning during these wintry weeks.

Dubai has been named most popular destination in the world overall in this year’s awards – which might that have something to do with all those influencers who seem to live there year round!

However, here at HuffPost UK, we’re more interested in the “trending” category of destinations that are on the up (and up).

Scanning through the top trending destinations that Tripadvisor users are searching for, it’s clear everyone is lusting after that holy trio of sun, sea and sand – with destinations in Spain, Egypt, Greece, Mexico and Croatia all featuring more than once on the list.

There are three Caribbean islands on there too – Aruba, Dominican Republic and St Martin/St Maarten – as well as two destinations in Tanzania. Clearly, beach holidays rather than city breaks are a top priority for people in 2022.

Even if you’re not yet contemplating a trip abroad just yet, a staycation might be in order.

For those eyeing a city break, London has been crowned top European destination and second in the world in Tripadvisor’s ‘popular’ and ‘city lovers’ categories, and second in the world and Europe for ‘food lovers’. Edinburgh is also the seventh most popular destination in Europe, and 12th in the world.

If you’re more of an active type, the New Forest and Snowdonia are ranked one and two in Europe and 10th and 11th in the world respectively for ‘outdoor enthusiasts’, the category that awards national parks around the world.

Here is the list of the top trending destinations worldwide, with more details to be found on Tripadvisor. You’re about to see a LOT of pretty beach pics!

Top 20 Trending Destinations

1) Majorca, Spain

Tripadvisor Majorca, Spain

2) Cairo, Egypt

Tripadvisor Cairo, Egypt

3) Rhodes, Greece

Tripadvisor Rhodes, Greece

4) Tulum, Mexico

Tripadvisor Tulum, Mexico

5) Dubrovnik, Croatia

Tripadvisor Dubrovnik, Croatia

6) Ibiza, Spain

Tripadvisor Ibiza, Spain

7) Natal, Brazil

Tripadvisor Natal, Brazil

8) Arusha, Tanzania

Tripadvisor Arusha, Tanzania

9) Goreme, Turkey

Tripadvisor Goreme, Turkey

10) Santorini, Greece

Tripadvisor Santorini, Greece

11) Paraty, Brazil

Tripadvisor Paraty, Brazil

12) Aruba, Caribbean

Tripadvisor Aruba, Caribbean

13) Split, Croatia

Tripadvisor Split, Croatia

14) Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

Tripadvisor Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

15) Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

Tripadvisor Island of Hawaii

16) Luxor, Egypt

Tripadvisor Luxor, Egypt

17) Dominican Republic, Caribbean

Tripadvisor Dominican Republic, Caribbean

18) Charleston, South Carolina

David Madison via Getty Images South Carolina, United States

19) St Martin / St Maarten, Caribbean

Tripadvisor St Martin / St Maarten

20) North Malé Atoll, Maldives

Tripadvisor Maldives

21) Zanzibar, Tanzania

Tripadvisor Zanzibar, Tanzania

22) La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica