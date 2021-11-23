These Award-Winning Travel Photos Will Make You Long For A 2022 Holiday

It might be legally permitted to travel to certain destinations right now, but with Covid cases creeping up again, many are apprehensive. But we can always dream, right?

For those who are ready to feed that wanderlust next year, these award-winning photos might provide some inspiration. The CEWE Photo Award has released a collection of new images taken by photographers on their travels as part of global photo competition.

The 15 snaps were submitted as part of the travel and culture category of this year’s competition, which aims to celebrate the best in photography across the world.

The competition, now in its fourth edition, launched for entries in May 2020 and closed in May 2021, and was open to everyone – from keen amateur photographers to established professionals. Entrants were asked to submit photos which celebrate the competition’s ‘Our World is Beautiful’ theme.

There were 10 categories for budding photographers to enter – from aerial shots and animals to landscapes, travel and culture. Here are the 15 celebrated shots:

1) La Mancha, Spain

Steve Allen A group of windmills captured at dusk by Steve Allen in La Mancha, Spain.

2) Dhaka, Bangladesh

Muhammad Amdad Hossain An aerial view of a peaceful and colourful Hindu festival captured by Muhammad Amdad Hossain in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

3) Banjarmasin, Indonesia

Abdul Gapur Dayak. Locals gather to buy and sell fresh fruit, vegetables and spices at a floating market in Banjarmasin, Indonesia - captured by Abdul Gapur Dayak.

4) Schwerin, Germany

Ralph Poschmann. A picturesque snowy scene captured on a frosty morning in Schwerin, Germany, by Ralph Poschmann.

5) Sri Lanka

Jonathan Sterz Taking in the scenery on a train ride in Sri Lanka as this young traveller heads to his next destination, photographed by Jonathan Sterz

7) New York City, USA

Markus Nocker. A street food stand lights up in the night in New York City, attracting passers-by to an array of late-night treats by Markus Nocker.

8) Petra, Jordan

Vincenzo Avallone. Petra is surrounded by candles making it glow in the night captured by Vincenzo Avallone.

9) Laos

Mutin Antoine. Locals attend a spiritual ritual ceremony in Laos captured by Mutin Antoine.

10) Quang Ngai, Vietnam

Photographed by Sinh Nguyen Duy. Two people release flowers on the river in Quang Ngai, Vietnam as a symbolic gesture. Photographed by Sinh Nguyen Duy.

11) Bogor, Indonesia

Jozef Macak Children are at one with nature playing in a stream in Bogor, Indonesia, whilst washing an animal. Photographed by Jozef Macak

12) Kleeb, Morocco

Stephane Kleeb This glistening starry night is captured by a camper on their outdoor adventure by Stephane Kleeb in southern Morocco.

13) Venice, Italy

David Chofardet. A gondola makes it way down the river in Venice taking tourists on the scenic route, photographed by David Chofardet.

14) Soest, Germany

Sabrina Hugendick. A young traveller waits patiently at the platform in Soest, Germany, for his train to take him on an adventure. Photographed by Sabrina Hugendick.

15) Xiapu, China