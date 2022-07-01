Neil Parish, the former Tory MP for Tiverton and Honiton, accused the Conservative Party of “double standards” over the way they treated him.

He went on to say the Tories should “definitely” remove the whip from Pincher.

The Sun reported claims Pincher groped two fellow guests at the Carlton Club - a Tory Party private members’ club in London’s Piccadilly - on Wednesday evening.

Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday evening, saying he had “embarrassed myself and other people” after having had “far too much” to drink.