Pose Final Season Trailer Promises Tears, Triumph And Billy Porter

We’ve finally got our first glimpse at the final chapter of Pose with the release of the Season 3 trailer.

The new season moves the action to 1994, when Pray Tell (played by Billy Porter) is reflecting on his legacy as he grapples with HIV-related health issues.

Meanwhile, Bianca (MJ Rodriguez) is facing some professional challenges as she balances her work as a nurse’s aide with motherhood and a budding new relationship.

It isn’t all gloom and doom, however, as evidenced by snippets of the House of Evangelista strutting their stuff to the tune of Aretha Franklin’s A Deeper Love.