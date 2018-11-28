No-Deal Brexit: Pound Would Crash And Inflation Would Soar, Says Bank Of England

A disorderly no-deal Brexit is a bigger threat to the UK economy than the catastrophic financial crash of 2008, the Bank of England has warned.

The pound could plummet, inflation may soar and Britain’s growth would nosedive should Britain crash out of the bloc, the Bank has said in the starkest assessment of the impact of Brexit so far.

Without a transition period and a good deal, Britain’s GDP could fall by as much as 8% in the first quarter of 2019, while unemployment could climb to 7.5%, according to analysis of a worst-case scenario by the central bank.

The prediction comes as Theresa May battles to gain support for her Brexit deal, agreed to by the EU on Sunday, ahead of a vote in parliament on December 11.

In events described by Mark Carney, the Bank of England governor, at a press conference on Wednesday, unemployment rates could rise to 7.5% and inflation may surge by 6.5%.