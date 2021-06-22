We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
1
Get scrubbing with this great multi-pack deal on Dettol.
2
That's breakfast sorted with oats for days.
Amazon
3
We reckon that's enough loo roll to last you for a while.
Amazon
8
Hang up those prints you've got lying around (without damaging your walls) by using these 51%-off Command strips.
9
Food containers have a tendency to vanish, so stock up with this pack of ten reusable ones that are microwave safe, freezer-friendly, and 42% off.
10
This multipack Dettol spray will disinfect all kinds of surfaces and is 49% off.
11
Upgrade your sleeping situation (without splashing out on a whole new mattress) by using this Silentnight Airmax mattress topper that's 27% off. It's designed to help stop you overheating at night!
12
Live in a hard water area? This shower head contains an ionic filter to make your water 'softer' and is down by 28%!
13
These organiser trays have adjustable pegs that'll let you store a variety of different items – get them while they're 38% off!
14
Save 30% on this pack of Sistema containers – they're perfect for everything from storing baking supplies to cereal or pasta!
15
There's 35% off this (frankly gigantic) laundry basket that collapses down when it's not in use.
16
Get 25% off these compostable bin liners that are made of corn starch but work just as well as regular bin bags.
17
And this OXO ice tray has a silicone lid to stop the water from leaking and from your ice cubes getting that unpleasant freezer taste – it's 38% off!
18
If your iron has seen better days, may I suggest upgrading to this Breville one that's reduced by 45%?
19
British weather is unpredictable, so it's well worth getting this 30%-off suede and nubuck protector to protect your fave shoes, jackets, and bags from getting damaged on drizzly days.
20
I own these Salter scales myself and can vouch for how handy they are to have in the kitchen, and right now they;re 44% off.
21
This five-piece pots and pans set by Tefal is a steal at 35% off.
22
There's 55% off this adjustable footrest – it's great if you WFH as it can help correct your sitting posture.
23
Speaking of WFH, this ergonomic office chair is a third off!
24
Stow away bulky winter clothes and duvets until you next need them by using these 23%-off vacuum bags.
25
Treat yourself to a new kettle and toaster with this 34%-off Russell and Hobbs set.
26
If you've been meaning to invest in a casserole dish, consider the 50% discount on this cast aluminium one to be a sign.
27
Get 38% off this 4.6-star rated OXO salad spinner!
28
This Shark vacuum cleaner has anti hair-wrap technology and a hefty 52% discount.
29
Take 32% off these nesting chopping boards that have a curved design to let you transfer your food from the counter to the pot with ease.
30
We all need vitamin D but it's pretty lacking in the grey UK, so it's well worth getting these vitamin D tablets while they're 31% off.
31
Save 38% on this Tower air fryer that'll give you the tastiness of fried foods with virtually no oil.
32
You can never have too many spare batteries, and these Duracell AA ones are currently 30% off!
33
Keep the area around your sink neat and tidy with this 34% off caddy.
34
And this 31%-off caddy has ample space for toothbrushes and toothpaste.
35
Say goodbye to bulky colanders and get these silicone collapsible ones instead – they're 63% off!
36
If you've not yet made the switch to electric toothbrushes, consider the huge 75% discount on this Oral-B one to be a sign!
37
This 36%-off spray mop can be used to clean wood, vinyl, tiles, and more. Plus, you can pop the reusable microfibre head in the washing machine when it gets dirty!
38
Get perfectly cooked grains every time with this Vonshef rice cooker that's 30% off.
39
There's 26% off this contoured memory foam pillow that helps to relax the spine and get you into a deep sleep.
40
Take 32% off this meat thermometer that means you'll never have to second-guess whether your barbecued chicken is cooked through.
41
If your pet is a messy eater, these two dog bowls come with a silicone mat to stop them from moving around and protect your floors. Get the set for 49% off!
42
This sleek Tower bin has a 60L capacity, a touch-sensor lid, and a 39% discount.
43
This 20%-off tiered rack would work for any room, but is especially handy for displaying spices or other ingredients in your cupboard so you can see what you already have at a glance!
44
There's 20% off this bakeware rack that's perfect for organising those hard-to-store kitchen accessories!
45
There's currently 45% off this pack of 75 Calgon tablets!
46
You'll be glad you bought this quiet standing fan for 34% off the next time a heatwave strikes!
47
Take 37% off this extension lead that has a clever space saving design.
48
There's currently 20% off this pack of bestselling face coverings!