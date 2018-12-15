Prada Has Apologised And Pulled Its 'Black Face' Figurines, But People Are Still Angry

The luxury fashion house Prada has been forced to apologise after some of its products displayed at a store in New York appeared to contain blackface imagery.

The products, which comprise a line of accessories called Pradamalia, were pulled after they prompted fierce accusations the brand was caricaturing black people.

In a statement, the designer brand said that it “abhors racist imagery” and denied knowledge of the connotations to the Sambo-esque cartoon figures popularised in the US during the early 20th century Jim Crow era.

“The Pradamalia are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre.

“They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface,” the statement read.