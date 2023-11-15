Bumble's Predicted Dating Trends For 2024 Put Politics Back On The Table

mathisworks via Getty Images

The old phrase goes, “never discuss religion, sex, policy, or money”, referring to public discussions in polite company. This is something that’s been repeated throughout the years with people applying it to family dinners, corporate gatherings and first dates but according to new research from dating app Bumble, this is all about to change.

According to the dating and relationship experts, 1 in 4 people on Bumble have stated that it’s important that their partner actively engages with politics and social causes and in fact, it makes them more attractive.

Advertisement

Additionally, this is more common in women with 1 in 3 (33%) stating that it’s a turn-off if someone they are dating is not aware of current societal issues.

Why we need to talk more openly about politics with potential partners

With so many issues happening in the world at the moment, it is perhaps no surprise that singles are looking to get with people who are actively engaged with politics and aware of how the political landscape is impacting people globally.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, relationship expert Laurel House said, “Some people may think that ‘taboo’ topics should be avoided on a first date, but that’s actually the wrong strategy if you’re looking for something real and long-term,”

Additionally, according to the Institute For Family Studies, in America, only 21% of marriages now are “politically mixed” which is a decline from 2016 when it was found that 30% of marriages were.

Advertisement

Of course, politics is so much more than the party representation and when it comes down to it, a lot of our politics comes down to our core values. According to Psychology Today: “Your romantic partner should be able to fill your core values. Issues will arise, and you will have hurdles to overcome in your relationship. Having compatible core values will arm you with the necessary strength and camaraderie to navigate these hurdles together.”

Other dating trends identified for 2024

Despite age gaps being such a hot topic in 2023, it turns out that most singles... don’t really care. 2 in 3 singles stated that age is not a defining factor when dating and 59% of women stated that they’re open to dating somebody younger than them.

We’re also expected to be deep in our feelings next year with 32% stating that emotional intimacy is more important than sex to them and 25% of men stating that they have recently changed their behaviour, becoming more vulnerable and open with people they are dating than ever before.

Additionally, 1 in 3 people are actively ‘slow-dating’ and being considerate about how much they are dating to ensure quality over quantity, even more so amongst women. In fact, more than 1 in 3 (36%) of women are actively seeking people who value both time and self-care.