A Pregnant Deer Has Died After Getting A Plastic Bag Stuck Over Its Head

A pregnant deer has died after being struck by a car because it had a plastic stuck over its head, Newark and Sherwood District Council has said.

The doe was discovered by the roadside with a broken neck and had its head fully trapped inside the bag. The council said it expected it had wondered into the road, unable to see, and had been hit by a passing vehicle.

Council leader David Llloyd said it was an “unavoidable tragedy” which highlights the consequences of littering for wildlife.