President Biden And Queen Elizabeth's Official Visit Confirmed

US President Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth are set to see each other face-to-face this month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

CNN was the first to report the news last week that the White House and Buckingham Palace were finalising meeting details.

After the visit, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, Biden will attend a NATO meeting in Brussels on June 14 and later meet with President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland.

Biden will be the 13th president Queen Elizabeth has met in her lifetime, with the only exception being Lyndon B. Johnson (though as fans of The Crown might recall, Johnson did meet Princess Margaret at the White House).