President Trump Says Interior Secretary Is Leaving Administration

Mr Zinke is leaving weeks before Democrats take control of the House, a shift in power that promised to intensify probes into his conduct.

President Trump, in tweeting Mr Zinke’s departure, said the former Montana congressman “accomplished much during his tenure” and that a replacement would be announced next week.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke – who is facing federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest – will leave the administration at the end of the year, President Donald Trump said.

Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation.......

His departure comes amid a staff shake-up as President Trump heads into his third year in office.

The president on Friday named White House budget director Mick Mulvaney as his next chief of staff

Mr Zinke, 57, played a leading part in President Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations and promote domestic energy development.

When he was recently travelling to survey the damage from California’s wildfires, Mr Zinke echoed President Trump’s claims that lax forest management was to blame in the devastation.

He pushed to develop oil, natural gas and coal beneath public lands in line with the administration’s business-friendly aims.

But Mr Zinke has been dogged by ethics probes, including one centred on a Montana land deal involving a foundation he created and the chairman of an energy services company that does business with the Interior Department.

Investigators are also reviewing Mr Zinke’s decision to block two tribes from opening a casino in Connecticut and his redrawing of boundaries to shrink a Utah national monument.

Mr Zinke has denied any wrongdoing.