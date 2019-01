At least two people have been killed and dozens more injured after two trains collided head-on in Pretoria, South Africa.

The incident happened at the Mountain View station. Pictures posted on social media show at least one of the trains derailed.

A Pretoria police officer told local media: “At the moment it appears that two people are dead, with a heck of a lot more badly injured.

“Emergency services are trying to reach the injured who are trapped inside the carriage.”