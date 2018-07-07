Pride In London Organisers Face Backlash After Anti-Trans Activists 'Lead Parade' Through Capital

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (C) opens the Pride In London parade on July 7, 2018.

Organisers of the most “diverse” Pride event in London have hit back at accusations it allowed a group of anti-transgender activists to lead the parade through the capital on Saturday. The small group, which reportedly only consisted of about 10 people, are believed to have carried signs with slogans such as “trans activists erase lesbians” and distributed leaflets stating “a male can never be lesbian”. Tens of thousands of people battled temperatures of 30C to join the parade this afternoon. But after it was officially opened by London mayor Sadiq Khan, a small group of activists moved to the front of the parade holding anti-trans banners and distributing leaflets. Pride in London is facing a backlash for not moving the protesters on sooner. But organisers said they “absolutely don’t condone” the messages distributed by the anti-transgender activists and said they directed the group away from the parade as quickly as possible.

Imagine being trans, coming to LGBT Pride in London, and discovering that there is a group at the front with a banner declaring that trans folks “erase” lesbians. I hope @PrideInLondon will act quickly and decisively - from one feed I saw they appeared to be leading the march! — Douglas Robertson (@d0ug7a5) July 7, 2018

Absolutely horrified to hear @PrideInLondon have allowed Transphobes to lead the parade after they blocked the route. If trans people had blocked the route they would've been forcibly removed. Cis people are still treated better than trans people especially at #Pride — Aimee Challenor (@GreenPartyAimee) July 7, 2018

Just finished a live broadcast as anti-transgender protesters disrupted Pride in London, calling trans women rapists. Full live video up shortly https://t.co/id03jjGuOt — Nick M Duffy (@NickMDuffy) July 7, 2018

Happy Pride to everyone but the anti-trans protesters who hijacked the parade and @PrideInLondon who let it happen https://t.co/o84EEYG9Oj — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) July 7, 2018

Allowing these troublemakers to take part in an LGBT+ March is not right. They should have been removed. An absolute insult to those taking part, and the T in LGBT. https://t.co/ElMV5nADck — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) July 7, 2018

Horrified to hear reports that Pride London has been disrupted by anti-trans protesters. How dare they pull a stunt like this? An attack on trans people and the wider LGBT community on our day of celebration. This is not a debate, this is hate. — Cardiff Central Labour LGBT+ (@CarCenLabLGBT) July 7, 2018

London Pride this year, first group to pass was TERFs with a “transactivism erases lesbians” banner. Almost got in trouble with police shouting at them to fuck off. Pride is a riot, and I won’t stand quietly while I’m told I’m not welcome at pride as a trans lesbian. — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) July 7, 2018

A Pride in London spokesperson told HuffPost UK that the small group appeared as photos were being taken and, due to the hot temperatures, the parade was allowed to move forward before the protesters were “directed away from the parade”. The spokesperson added: “Every year, Pride is attended by hundreds of thousands of people who demonstrate that Pride still matters. Given the hot weather and in the interest of the safety for everyone attending today’s event, the parade group was allowed to move ahead. “We do not condone their approach and message and hope the actions of a very small number people does not overshadow the messages of the 30,000 people marching today.” A copy of the leaflet reportedly circulated by the anti-trans activists was shared on social media.

If you support this transphobia and separatist bigotry, you’re no friend of mine - nor anyone else. These leaflets were handed out at #prideinlondon and have everything to do with shame and nothing to do with #pride pic.twitter.com/njbopd3MPB — 𝖯𝖾𝗇𝗇𝗒 𝖢𝖲 𝖠𝗇𝖽𝗋𝖾𝗐𝗌 🌈🔥 (@pennyb) July 7, 2018

Pride in London was criticised for not taking a firmer stance at the time of the incident, with the LGBT+ and Liberal Democrat group calling on organisers to apologise and resign. The group’s chair, Jennie Rigg, said: “I am appalled that transphobic protestors were allowed to lead the march and the crowd asked to cheer them on. This is a betrayal of the thousands marching. The Pride organisers should resign and offer a full apology. “Allowing them to continue betrays the LGBT+ communities by sowing division and hatred at an event aimed at fostering inclusion, love and pride. “Lib Dems are committed to preserving and extending rights for trans people.”

“I am appalled that transphobic protestors were allowed to lead the march and the crowd asked to cheer them on. This is a betrayal of the thousands marching. The Pride organisers should resign and offer a full apology." — LGBT+ Lib Dems (@LGBTLD) July 7, 2018