Primark Set To Add Size 24 To Its Women's Clothing Range And People Are Excited

Primark is adding a new size to its clothes range - meaning it will stock from size 4 to size 24.

The budget fashion chain, which has 173 stores in the UK, currently stocks up to a size 20, according to its website.

A spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost UK it would now stock size XXL - a dual 22 - 24 size in womenswear.

It is also understood to be shaking up its labelling to better reflect the true sizes of the clothes. For example, size XXS will be size 4-6 instead of XS.