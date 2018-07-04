Primark Set To Add Size 24 To Its Women's Clothing Range And People Are Excited

Primark is adding a new size to its clothes range - meaning it will stock from size 4 to size 24.
The budget fashion chain, which has 173 stores in the UK, currently stocks up to a size 20, according to its website.
A spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost UK it would now stock size XXL - a dual 22 - 24 size in womenswear.
It is also understood to be shaking up its labelling to better reflect the true sizes of the clothes. For example, size XXS will be size 4-6 instead of XS.
A Primark spokesperson told HuffPost UK the retailer was launching “new improved sizing across selected products in our womenswear, lingerie and nightwear departments.”
She said the new sizes were in some stores already and would be rolled out over the coming weeks.
People on Twitter have been celebrating the news, calling it a “step in the right direction.”
Womenswear items set to be changed to new labelling reportedly include jumpers, cardigans, jersey tops, sports tops, casual bottoms, light jackets and some swimwear.
The spokesperson added: “Selected products across womenswear, lingerie and nightwear that are single sized (e.g. 8,10,12) as well as those that are dual-sized (e.g. 8-10, 10-12) will be updated for a more comfortable fit and to ensure consistency across our ranges for all our customers.
“Within these departments, single sizes and dual sizes will now be denoted with a letter conversion such as S, M, L. All labelling on products and in store will therefore include numeric and letter conversions.
“Our updated size scale also now ranges from 2XS to 2XL for selected product areas.”