Prince Andrew settled the civil case against him outside of court POOL New via Reuters

Prince Andrew settled the civil case against him brought by Virginia Giuffre out of court this week – and the internet has not stopped mocking him.

The Duke of York was accused of sexual assault by Giuffre, who alleges the royal had sex with her three times between 2000 and 2002 when she was a teenager and being trafficked by convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

He has vehemently denied all allegations against him, and told BBC Newsnight in 2019 that he had never met Giuffre. He also claimed that he was Pizza Express in Woking on one of the dates Giuffre alleged they had met.

Only last month, Andrew announced that he wanted a jury trial to address her allegations. In an abrupt U-turn, the royal has now confirmed he will be paying an undisclosed amount to Giuffre’s charity for victims of sexual abuse in a settlement.

In a joint statement, the royal commended Giuffre’s bravery and acknowledged she is a victim of abuse – but stopped short of actually apologising or admitting any liability.

The sudden change of heart did not go unnoticed on the internet, especially amid reports that Giuffre may receive up to £12million in the settlement, a tidy sum which the Queen is said to have contributed towards.

All in all, not many people are impressed with the Royal Family right now. Here’s a roundup of the best responses to Andrew’s decision to settle after months of back and forth with Giuffre’s legal team:

The scene in a future series of The Crown where Andrew asks his mum for the money to pay off Virginia Giuffre. pic.twitter.com/TeDHW7cDE3 — Gene McGurk (@magawk) February 15, 2022

Silencing a victim of sexual exploitation so the Queen can have a party.



Rancid. pic.twitter.com/CdmVms5Vha — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 16, 2022

Wait. Does this mean Andrew Windsor was *not* at Pizza Express in Woking? — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 15, 2022

THANK GOD PRINCE ANDREW DIDN’T EAT AN AVOCADO 🥑 — BRITISH BOXERS (@GrandpaJem) February 15, 2022

Prince Andrew has just given millions of pounds to someone he insists he has never met. What remarkable generosity. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) February 15, 2022

Don't no one ever say again that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dragged down the reputation of the Royal Family.

Ever again. — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) February 15, 2022

He must have cancelled his Netflix account. https://t.co/LvU5Kfnbjw — Robbie Young (@Robbiie__) February 15, 2022

Never met her. Don’t remember the photograph. I was in pizza express in woking. Can’t sweat. I demand a trial by jury. Ok here’s a big pile of money. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 15, 2022

Prince Andrew should have spent his childhood becoming a really really excellent dancer, then he'd have legions of people defending this £12m gagging fee. Shit dancer though so we ALL think it's repulsive and he's the scum of the earth. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 16, 2022

Official royal gift guide



Silver Jubilee: Silver necklace

Diamond Jubilee: A really nice hat

Platinum Jubilee: The temporary silence of a sex trafficking victim who accused your son of sexual assault pic.twitter.com/YI5fMWQtTj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 16, 2022

As Boris Johnson continues to explore ways to avoid consequences of any kind over Partygate, Prince Andrew asks if he’s considered simply handing Sue Gray a massive bag of cash. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 16, 2022

Ohhhhhhh

The grand old Duke of York

He borrowed 12 million quid

He gave it to someone

He’d never ever met

and for something he never did — Balderdashing through the sloe (@notDcfcBoss) February 15, 2022

I'm glad Prince Andrew can put this behind him and get back to his important job of getting paid for doing nothing — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 15, 2022

Prince Andrew in January: I demand a jury hear my case



Prince Andrew now: actually, let's definitely not do that pic.twitter.com/mAzbzwcbAN — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) February 15, 2022