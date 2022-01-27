Prince Andrew has issued a new response to the civil case against him POOL New via Reuters

Prince Andrew has just issued a lengthy legal response to the civil case against him – and revealed that he wants a trial by jury just like his accuser.

Andrew, the Queen’s second eldest son, has been accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre. He has denied all allegations.

She alleges that the Duke of York assaulted her in three different locations between 2000 and 2002 when she was a teenager.

Giuffre claims she was being trafficked by the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell at the time.

Giuffre is seeking an undisclosed amount of damages.

The royal has repeatedly denied all of Giuffre’s allegations. His legal team tried to get the case thrown out based on a previous agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, but the judge dismissed the motion.

Here’s a breakdown of everything Andrew said in his new document.

Andrew’s denials

The royal has denied all the allegations against him, starting from before Giuffre’s decision to serve legal papers in August 2021.

In this new document, he also denies that he was a close friend of the now-convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, was recently convicted of sex trafficking. Epstein killed himself behind bars a month after he was arrested for sex trafficking back in 2019, before his trial.

He was already a convicted sex offender.

Maxwell’s conviction then sparked speculation that she might reveal the names of other people involved with Epstein.

Andrew also “admits that he met Epstein in or around 1999” but denies he participated in any abuse with the disgraced financier.

The royal’s legal team said he “lacks sufficient information to admit or deny” her allegations about Epstein using “his vast connections” to create “a web of transcontinental sex trafficking”.

His counsel added that he lacked “sufficient information to admit or deny” Giuffre’s claim that Maxwell was “the highest-ranking recruiter in Epstein’s sex-trafficking enterprise”.

Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell at Royal Ascot Tim Graham via Getty Images

Criticism of Giuffre

Andrew’s team has repeated its recent allegation that Giuffre’s case should not stand because of her 2009 settlement with Epstein, which prevented her from speaking out about him again. This was the subject of the recent hearing.

His lawyers also listed “consent” as one of his defences, although it’s unclear what he means by that.

Andrew also claimed Giuffre waited too long after the alleged abuse to bring a complaint.

A “doctrine of unclean hands” is listed too, claiming that Giuffre had acted unethically related to the accusations, forfeiting her right to benefit in any way from the situation.

“Assuming, without admitting, that Giuffre has suffered any injury or damage alleged in the complaint, Giuffre’s claims are barred by the doctrine of consent,” the document states.

Andrew ‘demands a trial’

His lawyers also added: “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint.”

How has Giuffre responded?

David Boies, Giuffre’s representative, said Prince Andrew’s response “continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself”.

He added that his client was looking forward “to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial”.

Lisa Bloom, who represents several of Maxwell and Epstein’s accusers, dubbed Andrew’s demand for a trial a “PR move” considering Giuffre has already requested a jury trial, as is her constitutional right.

She said Andrew’s request was therefore “meaningless”.

What about the Palace?

Buckingham Palace has stripped Andrew of all his military affiliations and royal patronages, along with his public duties.

The Palace added that Andrew was defending his case “as a private citizen”.