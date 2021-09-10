Prince Andrew Served Papers For Lawsuit Alleging Underage Sexual Assault

Prince Andrew has been served with papers for Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit claiming the British royal sexually assaulted and abused her when she was 17.

A court filing on Friday in Manhattan said that the Duke of York was served ― via a Metropolitan Police officer on duty ― at his home at Royal Lodge in Windsor on August 27.

The service was “consistent with provisions for service upon an individual Defendant, under Section 6 of the Civil Procedure Rules, as required by the Supreme Court of Judicature in England & Wales”, the court filing said.

The royal’s press representative told HuffPost they had no comment on the matter.

The Duke of York has been accused of avoiding the lawsuit, something Giuffre’s legal team spoke about on Friday.

“Process servers have shown up at his residence, and they have refused to take the summons and refused to let the process servers in to serve,” David Boies, chairman Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, which represents Giuffre, said to ABC News. “He has stopped coming out in public. He has been moving around.”

The lawsuit, filed in federal court under the Child Victims Act in New York on August 9, alleges that convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and his assistant, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked and abused Giuffre after she began working at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The lawsuit claims the Duke of York, a friend of Epstein, sexually assaulted Giuffre three times: in London at Maxwell’s home, at Epstein’s residence in New York City and at the financier’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

“During each of the aforementioned incidents, Plaintiff was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew,” the lawsuit states, adding that Giuffre “feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth, and authority”.

The filing says that Andrew’s alleged “sexual assault and battery of Plaintiff have caused her, and continue to cause her, significant emotional and psychological distress and harm”.