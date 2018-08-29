Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress To Go On Display This Autumn

If you still find yourself daydreaming about Meghan Markle’s picture-of-elegance wedding dress, you’ll soon be able to swoon over it IRL. That’s because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding outfits will go on display at Windsor Castle this October, before moving on to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, at the beginning of 2019. The outfits will form part of an exhibition focused entirely on the wedding of the year.

The dress Meghan’s dress was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director at Givenchy. She chose the designer because of her “timeless and elegant aesthetic”. Both women worked closely together on the design. The dress is made from an exclusive double-bonded silk cady, developed by Keller following research in fabric mills throughout Europe. The graceful lines of the dress were achieved using six meticulously placed seams. These extend towards the back of the dress, where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. One of the most notable features of the dress is the boat neckline bodice.

The veil The five-metre-long veil is made from silk tulle and embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, a reference to The Duke and Duchess’s official work following His Royal Highness’s appointment as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. The Duchess added two of her favourite flowers to the embroidered decoration: Wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy which is the State flower of her place of birth, California. Embroidered ears of wheat, symbolising love and charity, are symmetrically placed at the front of the veil, which is edged with embroidered organza flowers. It took the team of embroiderers hundreds of hours to create the design. They had to wash their hands every 30 minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.

