Prince Harry’s Quip About Athlete’s Bald Head Sparked The Perfect Response

Prince Harry proved his sense of humour – and security about his receding hairline – was very much intact during a recent interview.

During the chat with Dutch broadcaster Nederlands Publieke Omroep to promote the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex was caught on camera playfully joking with Dutch athlete Bart van der Burg about his bald head.

“You’ve got a lot more to be done there,” Harry joked as the makeup artist got to work (watch around the 14m 15s mark here).

The sportsman then replied: “It’s also empty once [she’s] done.”

Another man sitting at the table with Prince Harry and Bart then shared his own insecurities about going bald, and Prince Harry was quick to sympathise.

“But you’re slower than me,” Harry said, pointing to his bald spot. “I’m already … I’m doomed.”

“I guess we have the same barber,” the man fired back.

“We call it the bird’s nest,” Bart chimed in.

Cue a right royal laugh.

It’s not just Harry who has been losing his hair – his brother, Prince William, also has a fast-retreating hairline — which Harry has publicly teased him about in the past.

After the brothers were presented with a a royal portrait of themselves in 2010, Prince Harry remarked: “I don’t know, I’m a little bit more ginger in there than I am in real life, I think.”

He then added: “I don’t know, and [William] got given more hair so, apart from that, it is what it is, but, no, it’s nice, it could have been worse.”