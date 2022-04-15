Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Make First Appearance After Surprise Visit With The Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are red-carpet ready.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official appearance at a friends and family reception at the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. The games, which are a Paralympic-style multisport event for wounded service people, officially kick off on Saturday.
The event took place at Nations Home, within Invictus Games Park, and was hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence.
Harry wore a suit, while Meghan donned a chic white, oversized suit with coordinating heels and clutch.
On Saturday, both the duke and duchess will attend the Jaguar Land Rover driving challenge prior to the games’ opening ceremonies, where they are both expected to deliver remarks.
It was only recently confirmed that Meghan would attend the games; it is unclear how long she will stay.
On their way to the event, the couple stopped at Windsor Castle to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as well as Prince Charles.
The stop marks their first joint visit in two years since they officially stepped back as working members of the royal family and moved to North America at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Harry has publicly traveled back twice for solo trips: the first visit for Prince Philip’s funeral last April, and again in July to unveil a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, alongside Prince William.