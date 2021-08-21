Prince Harry is back in the saddle ― for a cause. The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a pared-down Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday to help raise funds for the prince’s charity, Sentebale. It was the royal’s first public appearance in the United States since he and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in June. The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in 2006 alongside his good friend Prince Seeiso. The organisation provides resources to vulnerable children in southern Africa, especially those affected by “extreme poverty, inequality and the HIV/AIDS epidemic”. Harry announced that he would be making a $1.5 million (£1.1 million) donation to the charity using part of the proceeds from his upcoming memoir.

SENTEBALE ISPS HANDA POLO CUP 2021 The Duke of Sussex in action at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

“I’m thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need,” Harry said in a statement shared with HuffPost this week. “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations, and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it.” Harry’s commitment helped bring the total funds raised at the polo cup on Thursday to $3.5 million (£2.57 million). The royal also helped Team Sentebale secure a 3-0 win at the event, scoring two goals alongside his longtime friend and teammate, polo player Nacho Figueras.

SENTEBALE ISPS HANDA POLO CUP 2021 The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras.

SENTEBALE ISPS HANDA POLO CUP 2021 The Duke of Sussex and Team Sentebale pose for pictures at the winners podium.