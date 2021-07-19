Prince Harry Working On 'Intimate And Heartfelt' Memoir About His Life In The Public Eye

Prince Harry is working on a memoir that will cover his life as a member of the Royal Family and marriage to Meghan Markle.

On Monday, it was reported that the Duke of Sussex was collaborating with the novelist J. R. Moehringer on a book about his life in the public eye.

The publisher Penguin Random House said of the venture (via Page Six): “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

They added that the memoir will span “from childhood to the present day”, “including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father”.