The Trailer For Lifetime's New TV Movie About Harry And Meghan Is Truly A Wild Ride

The second we found out that the US network Lifetime was making one of its infamous made-for-TV movies about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we knew it was something we needed to watch immediately, if not sooner.
Over the years, Lifetime has gained a bit of reputation for its original films, which have become synonymous with their low budgets and hammy performances.
Well, we’re pleased to report that Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace (what a title, for starters!) looks set to be no exception.
The first trailer for the TV movie – which will air in the US on 6 September – was posted online on Thursday night, and it looks set to be totally unmissable… but probably not for the reasons anyone involved was hoping for.
The 40-second trailer goes over some of the key moments that led to Harry and Meghan (played by Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton) making the decision to step away from their duties as senior royals.
Included in the clip are fictionalised private conversations among the Royal Family, as well as a recreation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.
“Not all fairytales have happy endings,” the trailer teases, interspersed with shots of Jordan and Sydney in character as Harry and Meghan.
There are also – it has to be said – some pretty distasteful scenes alluding to the car crash that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, as well as Meghan’s turmoil after joining the Royal Family.
Escaping The Palace is actually the third in a series of films made by Lifetime about the couple, which also included Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.
Meanwhile, the real-life Duchess of Sussex had an announcement of her own earlier this week, as she’s set to executive produce a new animated show for Netflix celebrating different women who have made history throughout the ages.