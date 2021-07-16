The Trailer For Lifetime's New TV Movie About Harry And Meghan Is Truly A Wild Ride

The second we found out that the US network Lifetime was making one of its infamous made-for-TV movies about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we knew it was something we needed to watch immediately, if not sooner.

Over the years, Lifetime has gained a bit of reputation for its original films, which have become synonymous with their low budgets and hammy performances.

Well, we’re pleased to report that Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace (what a title, for starters!) looks set to be no exception.

The first trailer for the TV movie – which will air in the US on 6 September – was posted online on Thursday night, and it looks set to be totally unmissable… but probably not for the reasons anyone involved was hoping for.