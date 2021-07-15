Meghan Markle's Latest Netflix Project Will Celebrate Women Who Made History

Meghan Markle is to executive produce a new animated programme for Netflix, her production company has announced.

A post on Archewell Productions’ website said the series, titled Pearl, would tell the story of the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women from history.

It is the second show from the Netflix deal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed last year following Heart Of Invictus, a previously-announced docuseries about the Invictus Games.

Meghan said of the forthcoming show: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.”