Prince Philip Moved Back To King Edward VII’s Hospital After Heart Surgery

Prince Philip has left St Bartholomew’s Hospital and been moved back to King Edward VII’s Hospital after his heart surgery, Buckingham Palace said.
The Palace said in a statement: “Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.
“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.”
The Duke, 99, has been in hospital for more than two weeks, and underwent surgery on Wednesday.
The duke was transferred by ambulance to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in central London on Monday, after spending more than a week a King Edward VII’s hospital, where he was visited by his son Prince Charles.
The 99-year-old was seen walking into the hospital unaided on February 17, with the palace describing his stay as a “precautionary measure”.
Philip, who received a Covid-19 jab in January, has suffered a number of ailments over the years, including being treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire in December 2011.
He spent four nights at King Edward Hospital in December 2019, where he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and was later discharged on Christmas Eve.