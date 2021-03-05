Prince Philip Moved Back To King Edward VII’s Hospital After Heart Surgery

Prince Philip has left St Bartholomew’s Hospital and been moved back to King Edward VII’s Hospital after his heart surgery, Buckingham Palace said.

The Palace said in a statement: “Following The Duke of Edinburgh’s successful procedure at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital this morning.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days.”

The Duke, 99, has been in hospital for more than two weeks, and underwent surgery on Wednesday.