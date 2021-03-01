Prince Philip Transferred By Ambulance To St Bartholomew's Hospital

Prince Philip has been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for treatment for an infection, and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Further details of the 99-year-old’s infection are not know, though the website for St Bartholomew’s Hospital’s describes it as “a centre of excellence for both cardiac and cancer care.”

The duke, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 after feeling unwell and walked into the building unaided.

Philip has been spending the latest lockdown with the Queen at Windsor and in January they both received Covid vaccinations.

The duke last had a spell in hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and discharged on Christmas Eve after four nights.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.