The Duke of Edinburgh is being treated for an infection and is “comfortable and responding to treatment” but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.

Philip, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London last Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell, and walked into the building unaided.

In a short statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.