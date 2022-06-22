Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Royal Ascot last week.

Prince William celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday with well-wishes and photos from the British royal family.

The Duke of Cambridge was born to Prince Charles and Princess Diana on June 21, 1982, at 9:03pm at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, released a message for William’s big day on Tuesday via their social media accounts, which included four photos of the father and son together.

“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday,” the message read, alongside birthday cake and balloon emojis.

Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/lV709IUivH — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2022

The Royal Family social media accounts, which represent the Queen and other members of the family, also released photos and a birthday note for William.

″🥳 Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!” the account wrote on Tuesday, alongside a thread of facts about the heir to the throne.

🥳 Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!



As the second in line to the throne turns 40, learn more about His Royal Highness 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/9WXk7kBiT9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2022

The Duke of Cambridge expressed gratitude for the messages later in the day through a personal tweet of his own.

“Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today!” the prince wrote, signing off the tweet with “W.” Both the Duke and his wife, Kate Middleton, use their first initials when sending personal tweets.

Twitter users celebrated the future king’s birthday under the trending Twitter topic #PrinceWilliamAt40. Royal watchers were also on the lookout for a new photo of the prince, as members of the British royal family typically release a new portrait the day before their birthdays.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new photo two days ago to mark Father’s Day. The photo shows William grinning alongside his three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

The photo was taken during the family’s visit to Jordan last year. The foursome were pictured in the same outfits they wore in a photo released for their 2021 Christmas card.