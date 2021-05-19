Princess Beatrice And Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Are Expecting A Baby

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo are expecting a baby.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are “very pleased to announce” they will be welcoming their first child together in autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen has been informed and both families are “delighted” with the news.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT via Getty Images

The couple are believed to have begun dating in 2018. They got engaged in Italy in September 2019 and the wedding was scheduled to take place in May 2020.

However, it was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic and was eventually held in a private ceremony on July 17, 2020 in Windsor.

This is the couple’s first child together, but Edoardo Mozzo has a four-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

In March 2021, Princess Beatrice said becoming a stepmother was a “great honour”. Speaking on World Book Day, she said: “My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term.