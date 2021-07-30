A slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cake could be yours, if you’ve got a few hundred quid to spare.

The commemorative slice is going up for auction, 40 years after it was dished out at the royal wedding.

It is expected to fetch up to £500 when it goes under the hammer on 11 August.

The large slice, from one of the 23 official wedding cakes, features the royal coat-of-arms coloured in gold, red, blue, and silver.