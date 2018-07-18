Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have decided to open up their special day to more than 1,000 members of the general public when they get married at Windsor Castle in the autumn.
The 27-year-old, who is the Queen’s granddaughter, will marry 32-year-old Brooksbank, a former manager of Mayfair club Mahiki, at St George’s Chapel – the same place Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May.
And like the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and her new husband will ride through Windsor in a carriage, with members of the public invited onto the grounds of the castle to help them celebrate on October 12.
The Royal Family announced the invite on Wednesday. People can apply to watch the wedding from inside the grounds of Windsor Castle on 12 October, with the ballot closing on August 8.
The wedding carriage will process through the grounds of the castle, departing via Castle Hill to proceed along part of the High Street before returning to the Castle via Cambridge Gate, the Royal Family said in a statement.
The pair, who got engaged in January, having dated for seven years. Princess Eugenie currently works in the arts as a director at the commercial gallery Hauser and Wirth, and is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.
How To Apply
- Applicants must be over 5 years of age and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Applicants must be living at a UK (or British Forces) postal address.
- Individuals can only apply once, not multiple times. Groups of families or friends (up to 4 individuals) should apply on the same form. Should one member of the group be successful in the ballot, all members will be considered to have been successful.
- The individual completing the application form must seek the permission of the other group members prior to providing their personal information in the application form.
Successful applicants will be notified by email with Entry Cards and information issued by post at a later date.
Entry Cards, the Royal Family said, are not transferable and attendees will be required to bring photographic identification and proof of address with them on the day.
Representatives of the charities supported by the couple have also been invited to the ceremony, along with members of the community in Windsor, and children from the schools that Princess Eugenie attended.
The invitees will be able to watch guests arrive and a live broadcast of the service.
The event will not be dissimilar to Harry and Meghan wedding, when 1,200 members of the public were also invited to attend, the streets of Windsor thronging with royal enthusiasts, local residents and well-wishers from further afield.
Eugenie will keep her royal title when she marries Brooksbank, and will have the option to take his surname, the BBC reported.