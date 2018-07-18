Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank met while skiing and will marry in October having got engaged in January

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank have decided to open up their special day to more than 1,000 members of the general public when they get married at Windsor Castle in the autumn.

The 27-year-old, who is the Queen’s granddaughter, will marry 32-year-old Brooksbank, a former manager of Mayfair club Mahiki, at St George’s Chapel – the same place Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May.

And like the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and her new husband will ride through Windsor in a carriage, with members of the public invited onto the grounds of the castle to help them celebrate on October 12.

The Royal Family announced the invite on Wednesday. People can apply to watch the wedding from inside the grounds of Windsor Castle on 12 October, with the ballot closing on August 8.