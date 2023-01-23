Priscilla Presley Remembers Daughter Lisa Marie In Emotional Eulogy: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Priscilla Presley pictured at her daughter Lisa Marie's memorial Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Priscilla Presley was among those who paid heartfelt tribute to her daughter Lisa Marie during her memorial service on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Priscilla delivered a eulogy on the front lawn of the Graceland estate in Memphis, where friends, family, fans and the media had gathered as part of the memorial.

After thanking those in attendance, she read out a poem written by Lisa Marie’s daughter Harper, which said: “I have no idea how to put my mother into words, the truth is there are too many.

“Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world.

“But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, and much more ways than one.”

Lisa Marie Presley Frank Trapper via Getty Images

Following this, a second poem from Lisa Marie’s elder daughter Riley Keough was also read out, which said: “I hope I can love my daughter that way you loved me. The way you love my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour.

“My manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart. My sisters are a product of your heart. My brother is a product of your heart.

“We are you. You are us, my eternal love. I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us. If I didn’t tell you every day, thank you.”

Priscilla Presley remembered her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, during her memorial service. pic.twitter.com/ILwGdR5IVj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 22, 2023

Per CNN, this poem also said: “She knew it was close to the end. Survivor’s guilt, some would say, but a broken heart, is the doing of her death. Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.”

“Our heart is broken,” Priscilla concluded. “Lisa, we all love you.”

Priscilla Presley speaking on behalf of her granddaughters at Lisa Marie's funeral Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Elvis star Austin Butler was also pictured attending the memorial with his partner Kaia Gerber, where Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess Of York, was among those who made a speech.

Lisa died suddenly earlier this month at the age of 54, after suffering cardiac arrest.