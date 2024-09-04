Priti Patel Becomes The First Candidate To Be Kicked Out Of The Tory Leadership Race

Former home secretary Priti Patel via Associated Press

Priti Patel has become the first candidate to be kicked out of the Tory leadership race.

The former home secretary came last in a ballot of Conservative MPs with just 14 votes.

Robert Jenrick came top on 28 votes, with Kemi Badenoch second with 22 and James Cleverly third on 21.

Tom Tugendhat was next on 17 votes, with Mel Stride, who had been tipped by many to be first candidate ejected, on 16.

The next ballot of MPs will take place next Tuesday, when another candidate will be kicked out.

Posting on X, Cleverly said: “Great to be through to the next round and proud to have the support of my fellow MPs.

“We can only unite our party with Conservative values, and I am ready to lead, and win, the next general election. Momentum is on our side, but the work continues.”

Tugendhat said: “It is a privilege to have the support of my parliamentary colleagues and to have made it through to the next round of the leadership contest.

“To my friend Priti, you have always faithfully served this party, care deeply about its future, and I’m sure you will continue to play a key role in it.

“Mel, James, Kemi, and Robert are all friends and good Conservatives. However, only I can deliver the Conservative revolution that our party and our nation need.