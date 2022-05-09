Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share First Photo Of Baby Daughter After Spending 100 Days In Intensive Care

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Lia Toby/BFC via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first photo of their baby daughter, Malti Marie, after she spent the first few months of her life in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Priyanka said it had been a “challenging few months” in an Instagram post shared by the Quantico actor on Mother’s Day.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” she captioned the picture.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

In the photo, Priyanka holds Malti against her chest as her singer husband holds the baby’s hand.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she wrote.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

She added: “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

The couple also took the opportunity to thank the doctors and nurses at Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla and Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, for their care and support.

The couple, who married in 2018, confirmed in April that they had named their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.