Priyanka Chopra Jonas has addressed her participation in the yet-to-air show The Activist, which was widely panned for its premise of pitting activists against each other to promote various causes.

“The show got it wrong, and I’m sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you,” Priyanka wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

Last week, CBS announced that Priyanka, Usher and Julianne Hough would be judging the upcoming series, which was set to feature six activists competing against each other to promote health, educational or environmental causes.

But on Wednesday, the show’s producers, CBS, Global Citizen and Live Nation, announced that The Activist would be retooled as a documentary special in response to criticism that the show framed activism as a competition.

“It has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day,” read a joint statement from the companies. “The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.”