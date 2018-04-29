Two UK academics are due to speak at an event to discuss whether British journalists reporting from opposition-held areas in Syria should be prosecuted under the UK Terrorism Act.

Professor Piers Robinson of the University of Sheffield, and Professor Tim Hayward of the University of Edinburgh, will appear at the Media on Trial event at Leeds City Museum next month.

They will be speaking alongside, among others, a man who has described the Sandy Hook massacre as a “mass shooting hoax”.

According to the event’s website a panel of experts will discuss how media organisations “embed its journalists directly with terrorist forces” and “disseminate material directly from terrorist sources”.

It adds: “The question therefore arises, by aligning itself to terrorist organisations, by gaining entry into sovereign nations by way of these forces and by reporting their line while misleading the general public that they are merely ‘Activists’ or ‘Opposition forces’, has the mainstream print and broadcast media acted in contravention of the UK Terrorism Act?”

In particular, the panel will discuss a 2016 Channel 4 News report, Up Close With The Rebels, which featured Krishnan Guru-Murthy reporting on the Islamist group Nour Al Zenki, and the BBC’s coverage of the Libyan war in 2011.

The event listing also refers to the White Helmets, an organisation that rescues people from the rubble of regime and Russian airstrikes and the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary, as a “terrorist source”.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Syria is “one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists” and more than 200 have been killed since the beginning of the popular uprising in 2011.

The charity says reporters risking their lives to cover opposition-held areas “are victims of violence by all parties: the Syrian military and its allies; the various armed opposition groups including the Islamic State and Hayat Tahrir al Sham; the Kurdish forces; and more recently the Turkish incursion into Afrin in early 2018”.

The British photographer John Cantlie was kidnapped by Islamic State in Syria in 2012 and his whereabouts and condition remain unknown. The Sunday Times correspondent, Marie Colvin, was killed by a rocket attack in Homs in 2012. Recent court documents allege she was “assassinated” by Assad’s forces.