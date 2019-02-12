Professor Green Cancels Upcoming Tour After Fracturing His Neck

Professor Green has been forced to cancel his upcoming tour after fracturing his neck in a fall just hours before his first show.

The British rapper said in a post to Instagram that he had had three seizures resulting in a fall which fractured vertebrae in his neck.

Hackney-born Green – known off stage as Stephen Manderson – was due to embark on a tour of the UK beginning tonight at The Globe in Cardiff.

The rapper, 35, shared a picture of himself strapped onto a stretcher with his head supported and a neck brace, with a tube in his nose.