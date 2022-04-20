Here's When A Urine Bug Could Be A Sign Of Something More Serious

Currently it is too early to say whether the urine bacteria causes cancer or is just a helpful marker.

Some bacterial infections play a part in the development of other cancers, such as a bug called H. pylori which can trigger stomach cancers. In these cases, a course of antibiotics can reduce the risk.

In the UAE research of more than 600 patients with and without prostate cancer, the study found the urine bacteria in those men who had prostate cancer.

The prostate is attached to a man’s urinary tract. The theory is that either undiagnosed infections are leading to prostate cancer as we see in stomach cancers or that if you have prostate cancer your body is less able to the remove bacteria.