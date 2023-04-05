'Lock Him Up': A Look At Protest Signs Outside Trump's Arraignment

Swarms of people packed a New York City park on Tuesday waving signs, blowing whistles and chanting as former President Donald Trump was arraigned at a nearby courthouse on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The demonstrators were separated by barriers dividing those who were protesting his arrest and those supporting it, as local law enforcement tried to maintain order in lower Manhattan.

Advertisement

Some of the more popular signs read “lock him up,” in reference to Trump’s long-time chant against his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.

Check out some of the signs:

A small picture of Trump is seen on the ground outside of the Manhattan court where he was arraigned. JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A protester holds a sign reading "Hey Donny, you don't get hairspray in prison" in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images

A protester holds a sign outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. John Moore/Getty Images

Advertisement

People demonstrate with a sign depicting Trump behind bars. SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

Anti-Trump protesters hold signs ahead of his indictment on Tuesday. AMANDA PEROBELLI/Reuters

Trump supporters hold a sign calling Democrats the party of fascists. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Lisa Dreyer is proud of her sign. “Don’t you think it’s simple? And he’s so terrified of being a loser. I figured why not!” pic.twitter.com/qkbmaAYUc1 — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

A Trump supporter holds a sign reading "stop political persecution" ahead of the arraignment. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Advertisement

Anti-Trump protesters stand along Fifth Avenue near Trump Tower in New York City before the ex-president left the building for his arraignment. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

A protester holds a sign reading "Lock him up" while standing next to a photo of Clinton. Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images

A woman holds signs that claim "COVID-19 is a lie" during protests in lower Manhattan. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A protester holds a sign outside Trump Tower in New York City. CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

“She’s not used to getting this much attention,” this dog’s owner says pic.twitter.com/6muPjIeJVT — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

Advertisement

People for and against Trump's arrest packed the streets in lower Manhattan. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man holds a sign reading "lock him up." Spencer Platt/Getty Images

An anti-Trump protester holds signs outside the courthouse on Tuesday. AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS

A group identifying themselves as "Blacks for Trump" is seen in New York City on Tuesday. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

A person wears a Trump mask paired with a striped jail uniform while demonstrating in lower Manhattan. Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images

Advertisement

A fake "escaped" poster for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is seen in lower Manhattan. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

A supporter of Trump waves a banner in lower Manhattan. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators protest against Trump at Collect Pond Park near the courthouse. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A man holds a sign reading "Nobody is above the law." Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A demonstrator stands outside of the courthouse with signs. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

A person holds a sign reading "Trump 4 Prison." Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump was indicted on multiple felony counts. LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images