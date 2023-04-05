'Lock Him Up': A Look At Protest Signs Outside Trump's Arraignment

Swarms of people packed a New York City park on Tuesday waving signs, blowing whistles and chanting as former President Donald Trump was arraigned at a nearby courthouse on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.
The demonstrators were separated by barriers dividing those who were protesting his arrest and those supporting it, as local law enforcement tried to maintain order in lower Manhattan.
Some of the more popular signs read “lock him up,” in reference to Trump’s long-time chant against his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.
Check out some of the signs:
