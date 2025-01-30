Here's Who'll Be Replacing Prue Leith On The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Specials

Prue Leith pictured in 2022 Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Great British Bake Off bosses have announced who’ll be taking over from Prue Leith on the reality show’s next celebrity edition.

Last year, Prue revealed that she would remain on the Bake Off judging panel, she will no longer be taking part in the annual star-studded specials in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

“I absolutely love working on Bake Off and am looking forward to filming the next series and meeting our new bakers,” she shared in April last year.

Prue added: “I am only stepping back from the Celebrity series, which is just a question of the filming commitment involved as we make these shows back to back.”

With a new season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off coming to our screens in the spring, it’s been revealed that Caroline Waldegrave will be joining Paul Hollywood to judge the celebs’ attempts at baking.

Caroline Waldegrave pictured in 2014 Christopher Jones/Shutterstock

Caroline is the managing director of Leith’s School of Food and Wine, founded by Prue in 1975, and has co-written several cook books associated with the brand.

Taking part in the new series of Celebrity Bake Off this time around are daytime host Kate Garraway, singer-songwriter Self Esteem, award-winning actor Maxine Peake and Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The cast of the Great Celebrity Bake Off Channel 4

Completing the line-up are TV personality Sarah Beeny, comedians Adam Buxton, Jamali Maddix, Tommy Tiernan, Sophie Willan and Phil Wang, actor Jim Howick, model Ellie Goldstein and filmmaker Gbemisola Ikumelo.

